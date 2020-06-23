Dozens of telehealth programs across the country -- including one benefitting Pulaski County -- will be getting funding from the US Department of Agriculture in the latest round of distance learning and telemedicine grants.
In all, $42.5 million will be disbursed to 133 programs in 37 states and two US territories. Of that number, 74 grants are specifically designated for telemedicine projects that include school-based telehealth, telemental health, substance abuse services, rural telemedicine programs, telestroke services, senior telehealth and specialty care.
A $368,970 USDA Rural Development Distance Learning & Telemedicine Grant will be used by Addiction Recovery Care to establish a telemedicine hub in Lexington and provide services to 23 rural clinics across 13 counties -- Bath, Boyd, Fayette, Fleming, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Kenton, Lawrence, Martin, Montgomery, Owen, and Pulaski. ARC will contribute $55,350 to the project.
Through the hub, the remote sites will connect with clinicians and medical staff for intake, prescribing of medications, and group counseling.
"Distance learning and telemedicine make it easier for thousands of rural residents to take advantage of economic, health care and educational opportunities without having to travel long distances," Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Donald "DJ" LaVoy said in a press release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.