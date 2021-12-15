Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives awards Lineman Scholarships to SCC students

Three students enrolled in the Somerset Community College (SCC) Lineman Training program have received $2,000 scholarships from Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. The scholarships may be used for tuition, supplies, fees, and other expenses related to the program.
Billy Lyons is from Liberty, Kentucky, and is a non-traditional student. Lyons stated, “Becoming a lineman will not only benefit my life, but I will be able to provide for my family in a way that I have never been able to before. I want to prove not only to myself but to my children that no matter your age, background, or history, you can set a goal and not only achieve it but conquer it.”
Zachary Payne is from London, Kentucky, and graduated from South Laurel High School in 2016. Payne is excited about the opportunity to become a lineman. He commented, “It took a lot of courage to take this first big step in my life, and the scholarship will be helpful towards building my future with this career and even establish myself with the tools I’ll need to work efficiently as a lineman.”
Brian Owens lives in Lexington, Kentucky and graduated from Harlan County High School in 2010. Owens grew up in Eastern Kentucky and has faced many obstacles in his life but is now ready for a new career as a lineman. He stated, “We have prayed for this for two year and now that the opportunity is in reach, we won’t let it go. I strive to be the best I can be in anything I do and I will never forget those along the way that helped me.”
The SCC Lineman Training Center has one of the most expansive indoor training facilities and comprehensive curriculum in the nation. It is an 8-week program that will prepare apprentice-level students for employment in the electrical industry. Students spend approximately 200 hours in the field performing various training activities including tool & equipment operation, climbing, rigging, underground distribution, and simulated emergency storm restoration.
For more information about the program, contact Carol Wesley, lineman recruiter, at 606-451-6697 or carol.wesley@kctcs.edu.
To view other scholarships available at SCC, visit somerset.kctcs.edu/scholarships. To learn more about giving to Somerset Community College, contact Cindy Clouse, vice president of advancement at cindy.clouse@kctcs.edu or call 606-451-6618.
