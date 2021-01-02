As the General Election neared and passed, more Kentuckians were interested in registering to vote than the year prior.
Secretary of State Michael Adams announced a bump in voter registration, with 10,534 net new voters registering between October 1-5 and November 4-30. By law, the voter registration books close the four weeks before an election, through election day. In comparison, only 4,115 net new voters registered in October and November of 2019.
"We've seen, particularly after election day, a bump in voter registration," Adams said. "I hope this level of interest and enthusiasm stretches into 2021, a non-election year."
From October 1 through 5, eight new Democrats registered; 2,940 new Republicans registered; and 784 Other voters registered -- a total of 3,732. From November 4 through 30, Democrats lost 1,814 voters; Republicans added 6,982 voters; and new Other voters added 1,634 -- a total of 6,802.
For October and November combined, Democrats saw a 0.12% decrease in registration, Republicans saw a 0.63% increase in registration, and Others saw a 0.75% increase in registration.
In Pulaski County in particular, the number of registered voters grew from 50,029 in September (with those voters eligible to vote on November 3) to 50,232 by the end of November. They are classified as follows: 35,533 Republicans; 10,761 Democrats; and 2,331 Others.
Secretary Adams, who is completing his first year in office, also reported that 33,696 dead voters have been removed statewide this year as of December 14.
"There is no legitimate interest in dead people being registered to vote," Adams said. "Our administration has made strides in cleaning up the voter rolls, and Kentuckians should have confidence in our election system."
In the same period, Kentucky also removed 4,252 voters convicted of felonies, 3,435 voters who moved out of state, 586 voters who asked to de-register, and 242 voters judged mentally incompetent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.