Kentucky State Police Post 11 receives new post commander

Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London welcomes Captain Danny Caudill as the new commander.
Captain Caudill, a 14-year veteran, began his career with the Kentucky State Police in 2007 as a member of Cadet Class 86. Captain Caudill is a native of Harlan, where he currently resides with his wife Carrissa.
In 2015, he was promoted to Sergeant and served at Post 6 in Dry Ridge and Post 10 in Harlan. In 2018, Caudill was promoted to Lieutenant and was assigned to Post 16 in Henderson and Post 10 in Harlan. Capt. Caudill was promoted to Captain in 2020 he was assigned to Post 8 in Morehead. Capt. Caudill has received the following awards during his career: Kentucky State Police Citation for Bravery and Governor's Impaired Driving Enforcement Award.
Capt. Caudill is excited to join the London Post Area community and looks forward to this new challenge.
