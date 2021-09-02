Kentucky State Police searching for escaped Rockcastle inmate

Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 11 are searching for an inmate who escaped Thursday from the Rockcastle County Detention Center in Mount Vernon.
Sometime between 5:25 a.m. and 5:35 a.m. Thursday morning, Daniel Griffin, 30, of Stanford, escaped from the facility -- traveling in an unknown direction.
Griffin is described as a white male with brown eyes and short brown hair. He is approximately 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. Griffin has tattoos on left arm and his right leg.
KSP asks the public to be on the lookout for Griffin and if located, please contact the Rockcastle County Detention Center 606-256-2178 or dial 911. For non-emergencies, the public can call Post 11 at 606-878-6622.
Trooper Richie Baxter is continuing the investigation.
