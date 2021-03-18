With the number of new cases falling and vaccinations going up, the Kentucky Supreme Court recently issued new orders that will begin easing the COVID-19 restrictions which have been in place since last November.
Starting April 1, jurors will be included on the list of individuals permitted into a court facility, and grand juries will be allowed to convene in person. However, judges won't be able to schedule individual cases for in-person hearings until May 1.
The orders also extends the date for mail-in renewals of driver's licenses to June 30 and allows teleworking to continue -- though 50/50 staffing and special leave ends May 1. They extend the date to begin judicial sales to May 1 as well as show cause hearings for non-payment to July 1.
