With most counties still in the red zone of critical coronavirus spread, the Kentucky Supreme Court announced last week the extension of COVID-19 restrictions on most judiciary proceedings until spring.
The new administrative orders call for:
• Postponing all jury trials until April 1, 2021.
• Requiring grand juries to either be conducted remotely or suspended.
• Postponing all show cause dockets until April 1, 2021.
• Requiring judicial sales to be conducted either remotely or outside and in accordance with CDC guidelines.
• Postponing all in-person meetings of KCOJ committees, commissions, task forces, boards and other administrative bodies until April 1, 2021.
After initially easing restrictions last summer and fall, the state's high court renewed restrictions on November 30. Without the extension, they would have lapsed on February 1.
