Kentucky Supreme Court holds youth death penalty arguments in Somerset

The Kentucky Supreme Court was in Somerset Thursday to hear oral arguments for what promises to be a landmark decision regarding the commonwealth's death penalty.
Justices have been holding hearings away from their Capitol base for decades -- an ongoing effort to promote public awareness and civics education. Thursday's hearing -- held at the Center for Rural Development -- was particularly momentous as the high court is considering whether a Fayette County circuit judge went too far in his ruling that the death penalty can't be imposed on people between the ages of 18 and 21 at the time they commit a capital crime.
In terms of state law, the matter lies at the heart of Section 17 of the Kentucky Constitution as well as the federal 8th Amendment involving what constitutes "cruel and unusual punishment."
Fayette Circuit Judge Ernesto Scorsone issued the ruling in August 2017 in the case of Travis Bredhold -- citing research showing that 18- to 21-year-olds lack maturity to control their impulses and fully consider risks, making them unlikely to be deterred by knowledge of likelihood and severity of punishment.
Bredhold was five months over age 18 when prosecutors say he robbed, shot and killed gas station attendant Mukeshbhai Patel in 2013.
That ruling also affected pending cases against Efrain Diaz Jr. and Justin D. Smith, who are charged in the April 2015 death of University of Kentucky student Jonathan Krueger. Justices also heard about two individuals already on Kentucky's Death Row who would fall into the age group at issue, Ronnie Lee Bowling and Karu Gene White.
Each side had 15 minutes to present oral arguments and answer questions from the seven justices. Appealing on behalf of state prosecutors was Matthew R. Krygiel, an assistant with the Attorney General's Office. Arguing for the three defendants was Timothy G. Arnold, with the state Department for Public Advocacy.
While Krygiel acknowledged studies indicating that the human brain continues to develop until the age of 24, he maintained that reason and cognition are fully developed by the typical milestone of adulthood, age 18. He also noted that there is no scientific agreement on an instrument to measure an individual's maturity. Such evidence, he added, should be presented to mitigate an individual's sentence rather than eliminate the possibility of capital punishment for every single person under 21.
Citing the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia's dissent in the landmark 2005 Roper v. Simmons decision banning the death penalty for juveniles under 18, Krygiel said, "Murder isn't just a risky or anti-social behavior; it's much more than that. It's completely consistent to say that someone in that 18-20 range is impetuous or lacks judgment while also believing that a person who commits at intentional murder, at least sometimes, can be equally as culpable as an adult."
When it came Arnold's turn to present, he was asked by Justice David Buckingham if the United States Supreme Court had not set the "bright line" at 18 with the Roper decision.
"In this particular case, there has been no decision of the issue of 18, 19, or 20," Arnold said. "I think it is incorrect to presume the statement … should be read to mean that 19 or 20 wouldn't be an appropriate line if the facts support it."
Arnold continued that the facts do support it, given the evolving science of brain development over the last 12 years regarding "heightened elasticity within the brain and a general inability to predict future criminality."
The attorney got a reaction from the crowd in attendance -- comprised of area court officials, attorneys as well as students -- when he said that in 2005 the consensus was that the problem with juvenile misbehavior was "simply that the brakes were defective" and now the science indicates youths "have their foot on the gas and they are flooring it between the ages of 18 and 20" in terms of risky behavior and impulse control."
Justice Michelle Keller added to that reaction when she noted, as a parent, that Arnold was essentially saying that the riskiest time comes just as parents are sending their children away from home for the first time. "That's very comforting to all the parents here today," she said wryly.
Justice Samuel T. Keller noted that for defendants with mental illness, the question of accountability lies in whether they are able to understand right and wrong. He questioned Arnold about young individuals who might pre-plan a murder rather than getting "overexcited" and going too far.
"Why should we not allow a jury to make that determination?" Wright asked about culpability.
Arnold responded that there is no way to provide individualized testimony about such deficiencies. Regarding his clients, whose crimes he said were not planned, they're brains continued to change "a little bit" each day after the crimes before the court. "There's no way you're going to get somebody to do an evaluation and say what their level of performance was the day this happened," he said.
Concluding remarks made note that no one has been executed in Kentucky fitting the 18-21 age group since 1953 and only three executions have been carried out since the death penalty was re-instated. The first was in 1997; the last in 2008.
There is no set timeline for the Kentucky Supreme Court to rule but their decision is expected to take months.
Once the formal proceedings were over, Chief Justice John Minton Jr. opened the floor up to questions from the audience with the admonition that the justices couldn't answer questions about this case. Most questions came from students.
"We're pleased to hold court in Pulaski County today," the chief justice said. "We're pleased to see so many people come today and be a part of this process."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.