With schools going virtual and restaurants once again limited to carryout service, Kentucky's Supreme Court on Friday issued new orders to govern court operations as nearly all 120 counties are now in the red zone of critical COVID-19 spread.
The new restrictions won't go into effect until Monday.
One of the directives offered local courts the option of suspending grand juries or meeting remotely. Eddy Montgomery, Commonwealth's Attorney for Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties, told the Commonwealth Journal that he has been working with Chief Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette on the protocols for convening the three local grand juries remotely.
"Business goes on," Montgomery said. "Some people were under the misconception that court would be canceled until March. We're still having court. We'll just do it remotely until we hear otherwise."
While this week's grand jury session for Lincoln County was canceled, Pulaski County's grand jury will meet remotely the first Tuesday of December with Rockcastle's convening the week after.
Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield said Wednesday that his office is once again closed to foot traffic except for appointments (679-4449). He added that anyone pursuing a criminal matter is encouraged to contact law enforcement first.
"A lot of what we do can be resolved over the phone," Hatfield noted. "Despite the change in how we do business, I don't feel like we've neglected to serve the public in a prompt and professional manner."
Montgomery noted that his office doesn't normally get as much foot traffic as the county attorney's offices. Nevertheless, anyone with business at his office is urged to call (677-4100) and make an appointment first. Masks are also required.
Citing the number of Americans who have died from the novel coronavirus, Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. said in announcing the new orders that it is imperative to restrict court activities now to protect the public and court staff from exposure.
"As I've said many times over the last few months, one of our guiding truths has been the involuntary nature of most court proceedings," he said. "People can choose whether to eat at a restaurant or go shopping, but in most instances they don't get to choose whether they go to court. We have a responsibility to do all we can to keep people from being exposed to a potentially fatal virus."
To that end, the Court has issued two orders to limit in-person proceeds and restrict access to judicial facilities. The new orders adopt the following as mandates:
• Limiting entrance to judicial facilities.
• Requiring remote hearings in all proceedings, except for emergency or time-sensitive matters.
• Postponing all jury trials until Feb. 1, 2021.
• Requiring grand juries to either be conducted remotely or suspended.
• Postponing all show cause dockets until Feb. 1, 2021.
• Requiring judicial sales to be conducted either remotely or outside and in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Chief Justice Minton thanked court personnel for their continued patience and steady leadership as the court system makes its way through what will be a difficult winter.
"The good news is that a vaccine is on the horizon and we're starting to see a path out of this deep crisis," he said. "In the meantime, we must continue to ensure justice for the commonwealth while protecting the health of our employees and the public."
