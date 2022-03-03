Kentucky to get $483 million from opioid settlement 

Kentucky can expect a nearly half-billion-dollar share from nationwide settlements with four companies over their roles in the opioid addiction crisis.
The commonwealth will receive $483 million from the $26 billion settlement finalized last week with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three major distributors -- AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson.
The state's legal fight dates back to when Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear was attorney general. In announcing the settlement Friday, current Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron said that with the end of negotiations, healing can now begin.
"It's time to put this epidemic behind us," Cameron said at a news conference. "It's time to get real dollars in the door to heal our communities that have been ravaged by this poison."
Those joining in the announcement included State Representative Danny Bentley (R-Russell), a pharmacist who sponsored the bipartisan measure enacted last year to govern the disbursement of settlement funds; and Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield, who as Past President of the Kentucky County Attorneys Association was involved in settlement negotiations.
"It has been my honor to have been chosen as one of three county attorneys from across the state to work with other counties, cities, the legislature, and the amazing staff at Attorney General Cameron's office on this settlement," Hatfield stated via Facebook. "The other county attorneys chosen to assist on this project were Stacy Tapke, Kenton County Attorney, and Mike O'Connell, Jefferson County Attorney. Working on this litigation and settlement has truly been a pleasure and I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of all those involved."
The attorney general said settlement money is expected to start flowing to the state and local governments in the second quarter of this year, which starts in April. Payments will be spread over 18 years, he said.
"We've fought to ensure that the opioid companies are held accountable for their roles in creating this crisis and that Kentucky receives the funding it is due for the harm these terrible drugs have inflicted upon our neighbors, friends, and loved ones," Cameron stated. "This funding cannot come quickly enough, and we will continue to work closely with the legislature and local governments to ensure the funds are put toward programs that will stop the cycle of addiction and help heal our communities."
Under 2021's House Bill 427, half the state's settlement proceeds will be distributed to local governments. The state will receive the other half. Kentucky's Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission is tasked with overseeing the state's allotment, with plans to set up an application process so abatement programs can request funding.
A state report last year showed that fatal drug overdoses in Kentucky surged by nearly 50% in 2020, easily eclipsing the state's prior record.
"These are not just numbers," Cameron said. "They are friends and neighbors and loved ones."
Kentucky's rising death toll was driven by opioid abuse. A key factor was the prevalence of fentanyl, the report said. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid increasingly added to other illicit drugs to boost potency.
With the national settlement finalized, funds should be released to a national administrator starting on April 2. The companies had announced the plan last year, but the deal was contingent on getting participation from a critical mass of state and local governments.
Cameron announced Kentucky's then-tentative participation at another press conference last July.
The agreement marks the culmination of years of negotiations to resolve more than 4,000 claims of state and local governments across the country. It is the second largest multistate agreement in U.S. history, second only to the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. In addition to the settlement funds, Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen will:
• Establish a centralized independent clearinghouse to provide all three distributors and state regulators with aggregated data and analytics about where drugs are going and how often, eliminating blind spots in the current systems used by distributors.
• Use data-driven systems to detect suspicious opioid orders from customer pharmacies.
• Terminate customer pharmacies' ability to receive shipments, and report those companies to state regulators, when they show certain signs of diversion.
• Report and prohibit shipping of suspicious opioid orders.
• Prohibit sales staff from influencing decisions related to identifying suspicious opioid orders.
• Require senior corporate officials to engage in regular oversight of anti-diversion efforts.
Johnson & Johnson is required to:
• Stop selling opioids.
• Not fund or provide grants to third parties for promoting opioids.
• Not lobby on activities related to opioids.
• Share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
