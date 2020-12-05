Kentucky's eight presidential electors will meet at the state capitol Monday, December 14 at 11:45 a.m. to cast votes for president and vice president of the United States. The ceremony, hosted by Secretary of State Michael Adams, is usually held in the Supreme Court of Kentucky's courtroom but has been moved to the Kentucky Senate chamber to better accommodate social distancing.
Electors from Kentucky no doubt will vote for President Donald Trump. He won the state with a nearly 26 percent majority and electors are pledged to the Republican party to vote for its candidate.
Each political party in the state nominates slates of potential electors at state party conventions or choose them by a vote of the party's central committee. These people are usually state party officials, elected officials, or others who have a political or personal affiliation with that political party.
The number of electors in a state is calculated by adding two senators each state has to the number of the state's members of the House of Representatives, determined by population. Kentucky has two senators (like every other state) and six representatives (apportioned based on the state's population), bringing Kentucky's total to eight.
Kentucky's electors are:
Carol Rogers, state-at-large
Ellen C. Williams, state-at-large
Richard J. Grana, First District
Laura LaRue, Second District
Jack L. Richardson, IV, Third District
Earl Bush, Fourth District
Bob M. Hutchison, Fifth District
Ken Kearns, II, Sixth District
Pulaski County is in the 5th Congressional District represented by Hutchison, a member of Republican Party Executive Committee.
Kentucky's eight presidential electors are part of the Electoral College, name for the 538 electors who vote to decide the winners.
Although still contentious, former Vice President Joe Biden is apparent president elect with 306 potential electoral votes. President Donald Trump has 232.
"Our Constitution has no coronavirus exception, and we will fulfill our obligation to cast our state's votes for president and vice president, state of emergency notwithstanding," Adams said. "We will take every appropriate precaution, consistent with public health guidelines."
