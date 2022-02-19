Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives awards Lineman Scholarships to SCC students

Two students enrolled in the Somerset Community College (SCC) Lineman Training program has received $2,000 scholarships from Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives. The scholarships may be used for tuition, supplies, fees, and other expenses related to the program.
Tristan Neal is from Monticello, Kentucky, and graduated from Wayne County High School in 2017. Neal stated, "I want a career that will challenge me and provide new opportunities. I think being a lineman would suit my work ethic and drive for setting up a sustainable future for myself."
Brody McKinney lives in Marion, Kentucky, and graduated from Livingston Central High School in 2013. He is excited about the opportunity to become a lineman and commented, "I am looking forward to becoming a lineman and working hard for myself and my family. After I complete the program, I plan to build a financially stable, comfortable, and happy life for myself and my children."
The SCC Lineman Training Center has one of the most expansive indoor training facilities and a comprehensive curriculum in the nation. It is an 8-week program that will prepare apprentice-level students for employment in the electrical industry. Students spend approximately 200 hours in the field performing various training activities, including tool & equipment operation, climbing, rigging, underground distribution, and simulated emergency storm restoration.
For more information about the program, contact Carol Wesley, lineman recruiter, at 606-451-6697 or carol.wesley@kctcs.edu.
