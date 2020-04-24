With fewer vehicles on the road due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and therefore fewer claims being made, some insurance companies are taking the opportunity to give back to their customers.
Among them is Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB), which is sending a $25 dividend per vehicle (commercial or personal) to its auto policyholders. With approximately 840,000 vehicles insured across Kentucky and claims down some 25 percent, KFB President Mark Haney said that's about $21 million back.
"In all total, it's about $53 million," Haney said, explaining that prior to the pandemic, KFB had reduced premiums earlier in the year that totaled $32 million. "We had an excellent year last year. We want to stay competitive in the marketplace; we are a mutual company owned by our members. We're not a company driven just by profits; when we get an opportunity to lower our premium and take care of our members, then that's what we're going to do."
Regarding the rebates, Haney said, "When we got into this COVID-19 issue,…we're driving less. We think we're doing the right thing."
While other insurers are offering credits on customers' next premiums, KFB opted to mail checks instead.
"It's something they can get their hands on," Haney said. "…We only write our businesses in the state of Kentucky, so we can operate by the needs of the state and our members. We're pleased about that."
As the "Farm Bureau" name implies, KFB doesn't just sell insurance but is considered the "voice of agriculture" in the commonwealth. In addition to the rebates to insurance customers, KFB also recently announced that it is donating a total of $500,000 to hunger-relief charities as part of Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles' Kentucky Hunger Initiative. The donation is the largest single private donation made to the initiative since Commissioner Quarles launched the effort in 2016.
"We in Kentucky Farm Bureau have supported that from the beginning," Haney said, adding that there was already too much food-insecurity before the pandemic. "We couldn't turn our backs on our fellow Kentuckians simply because our fundraising event was postponed. If anything, it encouraged us to do more."
The six-figure donation comes in advance of the company's postponed annual Clays for a Cause fundraising event, originally scheduled for April 22-23. Last year, 191 participants attended the inaugural sporting clays event at Elk Creek Hunt Club in Owenton, Kentucky. The 2019 event was sponsored by 37 companies and raised $115,950 in support of local hunger-relief efforts in Kentucky. KFB Insurance will reschedule Clays for a Cause to a later date and continue to host the charitable fundraising event on an annual basis.
"For many years, people have used the sport of golf for fundraising or fishing tournaments," Haney said. "Nobody had really done that with shooting clays so we decided to do something different and it was a hit."
The KFB Insurance Foundation had already raised $125,000 for the 2nd annual Clays for a Cause by sponsors and participants, and the organization tripled that amount with resources from KFB Insurance for a total donation of $500,000. The funds will be divided into sizable donations to three local non-profit organizations - Feeding Kentucky, Glean Kentucky and Kentucky Hunters for the Hungry - as part of the Kentucky Hunger Initiative.
"They're actually going to be able to help farmers," Haney noted. "They're going to be able to purchase some food later in the year from our producers.…It's just a wonderful thing for Kentucky Department of Agriculture and Kentucky Farm Bureau to partner on."
On Thursday, it was announced that Feeding Kentucky has purchased 3,408 pounds of Kentucky ground beef with funds from Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance's historic donation -- translating into more than 13,000 4-ounce hamburger patties that will go to vulnerable Kentuckians during the coronavirus pandemic.
