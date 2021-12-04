KFB President Haney delivers positive message of Ag 'moving forward'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) President Mark Haney delivered the President's Address today at the 102nd KFB Annual Meeting in Louisville. Haney described the success of KFB's "Voice of Kentucky Agriculture" advocacy efforts over the previous year and encouraged members to stay connected with their legislators.
Throughout his remarks, Haney focused on farm families' ability to overcome tough times and move forward. He also described KFB's efforts to reengage with members across Kentucky.
"The last two years have been tough on everyone. But we are moving forward now," said President Haney. "We are more committed than ever to being an advocate for agriculture, for the sake of our people and for the sake of our country. As the Voice of Kentucky Agriculture, we remain committed to the sustainability of our farms and our way of life."
KFB is a respected voice when decisions are made in Frankfort, and Haney highlighted ongoing efforts to increase investments for critical agriculture initiatives, including rural broadband.
"It's going to be up to us and organizations like us to build things our grandchildren and their children will be able to utilize going forward. If it's water, highways or railways, it's what we need," continued President Haney. "We owe it to our people to stand up and make sure our voices are heard. We have great leaders in Frankfort and Washington, D.C. who are eager to hear from us. We have the right people in place to take that message to them."
Turning his attention to national affairs that impact Kentucky farmers' daily lives, Haney thanked members of the Commonwealth's Congressional delegation for their commitment to rural values. He praised the passage of the bipartisan federal infrastructure legislation, which fulfills a longtime KFB priority. However, Haney warned that other bills like the Build Back Better plan as well as proposals like stepped-up basis would be harmful for Kentucky ag families.
"We have to diligently watch the policies that are happening at the national level. That's bigger than us in this room," said President Haney. "We have to be aligned with the folks taking this fight to Washington, and we can be. The next generation depends on us, and we can be in tune with them going forward."
Haney concluded his remarks with gratitude to all KFB members for their support of the organization, its goals and the farming way of life:
"This is your Farm Bureau. We will persevere in the end to tell the story of agriculture."
