Two co-defendants accused of helping a man kidnap a 15-year-old are back in custody after running afoul of their bond conditions.
Kevin Gil Prewitt, 58, and Ken Morris Richardson, 50, both of Somerset, were each lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center on Thursday -- Prewitt after failing to report for a drug screen and Richardson after a test came back positive for methamphetamine.
Prewitt and Richardson have been charged with Complicity to Kidnapping of a Minor for their roles helping 52-year-old Daniel Paul York lure his stepdaughter from her foster home in Wayne County in March 2018.
At press time, both remained jailed without bond. They are next scheduled to appear in Pulaski Circuit Court on August 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.