The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on local children isn't immediately known, but the latest Kentucky KIDS COUNT report indicates that Pulaski County has made tremendous gains in some areas but lost ground in others.
For 30 years, KIDS COUNT has offered community leaders the opportunity to examine where they are making progress and areas which need more attention within four domains of child well-being: economic security, education, health, and family/community.
Local schools have been a bright spot for Pulaski County in the annual report, which is produced by Kentucky Youth Advocates.
Both Pulaski County Schools and Somerset Independent Schools are well ahead of the state average (90.9 percent) in terms of high school students graduating on time at 98.2 percent and 96.2 percent respectively for the 2019-20 school year. Pulaski's rate has improved from 95.8 percent in 2015 to rank 27th out of 167 public districts. Somerset improved from 84.3 percent to rank 58th.
The county and commonwealth fare less well when it comes to kindergarten readiness but continue to make progress. The state average has increased a point over the past five years to 51 percent. Locally, Science Hill Independent School is tops with a jump from 50 percent in 2015 to 69.8 percent this past school year -- ranking 12th out of Kentucky's 172 public school districts. Pulaski County improved from 38.9 percent to 45.6 (ranking 114), while Somerset Independent dropped slightly from 48.1 percent to 47.2 and a rank of 103.
A new indicator in the education domain involves the number of students with an IEP (Individualized Education Plan) due to disability, and all three local districts are in line with the state average of 15 percent. Somerset reported 14 percent, Pulaski 16 and Science Hill 18.
Pulaski County was among 107 Kentucky counties where fewer children were living in poverty. The county improved from 33.3 percent in 2013 to 26.4 percent in 2018 -- enough to jump in a ranking of the state's 120 counties from 77 to 67 but still behind the state average of 22.3 percent.
Some 48 percent of local children lived in low-income families, down from 54 percent in 2013. In a new indicator, 21.7 percent of Pulaski County children were living in households considered to be "food insecure" -- slightly above the state average of 18.9 percent.
All Kentucky counties have improved rates of children (under 19) with health coverage -- averaging 96.3 percent in 2018. Pulaski County's rate jumped from 93.2 percent in 2013 to 95.9 percent for a rank of 64. The county barely exceeds the state average of young adults (19-25) with health insurance at 90 percent, compared with 89 percent statewide.
Both Pulaski and Kentucky have lost ground when it comes to foster care over a five-year period. The local rate (per 1,000 children ages 0-17) skyrocketed from 28.5 in 2014 to 85.6 last year -- ranking 108 out of 120 counties -- while the state average jumped only slightly less dramatically from 37.2 to 51.1 children over the same period.
The percentage of children who are reunited with their parent or primary caretaker has dropped as well. In Pulaski County, only 42 percent of foster children achieve reunification -- down from 51 percent in 2014 -- while the percentage statewide has dropped from 41 percent to 37 percent.
The 2020 Kentucky KIDS COUNT County Data Book was made possible with support from the Annie E. Casey Foundation and a number of sponsors.
"For three decades now, the County Data Book has served as an annual report card on child well-being and a roadmap for professionals, policymakers, and community members working to improve the lives of Kentucky children and families," Dr. Terry Brooks, executive director of Kentucky Youth Advocates, stated. "More than one million children across the commonwealth are relying on all of us -- from the statehouse to your house -- to put them and their futures first…"
