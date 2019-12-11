Kiwanis gives coats to needy children

Some 120 Lake Cumberland Head Start children in Pulaski County will stay warm this winter because of the mission of Somerset Kiwanis Club.
Ten dozen new coats were delivered in the basement of the former Dunbar School on South Maple Street and will be given to needy children at Head Start centers. Representatives of the four Head Start centers in Pulaski County gathered at noon Tuesday with members of Somerset Kiwanis Club to unpack the new coats and celebrate the event.
Kiwanian Connie Martin, chair of Kiwanis Young Children Priority One, wasn't sure how long the local civic club has been giving coats to needy children but " ... we've been doing it a long time."
Initially, Kiwanians conducted a coat drive for "gently used" coats. The project evolved into purchasing new coats, "We went shopping ... bought them at Roses," said Martin.
Beginning last year, Somerset Kiwanis Club buys new coats from Operation Warm, a non-profit organization. Operation Warm manufactures its own line of high-quality coats and makes the coats available to needy children. Somerset Kiwanis Club's chief fundraiser is its annual radio and online auction.
Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world, one child at a time. Kiwanis helps kids around the world. Local clubs look out for local communities and the international organization takes on large-scale challenges, such as fighting disease and poverty.
Somerset Kiwanis Club was organized July 6, 1927 at a dinner meeting at Gregory's Restaurant with 40 charter members. No civic group in any community has a more glowing history than Somerset Kiwanis Club. During its heyday, Kiwanians, with a motto, "We Build," boasted kinship with the community's movers and shakers.
The first registered dairy cows, heralding a flourishing dairy industry, were brought to Pulaski County under sponsorship of Somerset Kiwanis Club. The club during early years was instrumental in maintenance of Pulaski County Park.
Kiwanis club for years gave a Teddy bear to every child admitted to the hospital in Somerset. And the motto, "Serving the Children of the World," is stamped on the heart of every true Kiwanian.
Kiwanians have assisted the Somerset Police Department with its child safety seat program. The club has awarded numerous scholarships to deserving high school students to attend Somerset Community College.
Outstanding citizens are honored by Somerset Kiwanis Club. Honorees names are posted in the foyer of the Pulaski County Governmental Complex. The most recent honoree is Matt Ford, Broker/Owner, Weichert, Realtors- Ford Brothers.
