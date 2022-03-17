A bill sponsored by Somerset's State Senator Rick Girdler continues to get some attention from medical professionals.
Senate Bill 93 would create a new section of KRS to require employers that mandate employee immunization to allow exceptions based on religious belief or conscientious objection to immunizations and amend KRS 344.040 to make it an unlawful practice for employers to require immunizations as a condition of employment from employees who hold sincere religious beliefs against or conscientiously object to immunization.
The Kentucky Medical Association released a statement on Girdler's proposed bill this week.
"KMA policy, as established by the organization's physician members, holds that non-medical exemptions from immunizations endanger the health of the unvaccinated individual and the health of all people," the statement said. "KMA supports the immunization recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) for all individuals without medical contraindications; as well as public education efforts to address vaccine hesitancy and refusal, which we continue to pursue."
The proposed legislation also drew the ire of Dr. Joe Weigel, the Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, who said, "Any law that makes public health more difficult to achieve should not be enacted in Kentucky or any other state."
Girdler said the bill "follows along the federal laws pertaining to religious and medical exemption." He added that many people in his district wanted a law like this on the books.
"This bill would pertain to all immunizations -- but the ones other than the COVID vaccine are not experimental," Girdler said. "Most of us are immunized for other diseases."
Girdler explained that employees would have to sign "proper paperwork" claiming religious objection to be exempt from any immunization mandates.
"For a medical exemption, they would need a statement from an approved medical professional," Girdler said, adding amendments may be made to the bill before it reaches the House floor.
