Kobe Bryant's tragic death is a reminder to us all

I'm a lifetime Lakers fan.
I'm old enough to remember Bill Sharman's 1971-72 team that stormed to 33 wins in a row and captured the NBA title on the strength of superstars Wilt Chamberlain and Jerry West.
I relished the 80's, when Magic Johnson brought his act to LA and battled his arch-nemesis, Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics. Those two guys rejuvenated a league that was teetering on falling off the national sports landscape.
But the most fun I've ever had as a Lakers fan began in 1996, when a kid from Pennsylvania named Kobe Bryant came straight out of Lower Merion High School to the NBA. That was the same year that former LSU behemoth Shaquille O'Neal left Orlando and came to the Lakers.
A couple seasons later, Phil Jackson -- the man who piloted Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls to six NBA crowns -- was brought in as head coach. And the sky was the limit.
The Kobe/Shaq Lakers won consecutive NBA championships in 2000, 2001 and 2002. It was one of the greatest runs in league history.
When Shaq and Jackson departed, the transition to the Lakers becoming "Kobe's team" was not smooth. The Lakers even missed the playoffs in 2005.
But when they brought Jackson back to the bench in 2005, the Lakers roared back. And it was Kobe Bryant that was the unquestioned star. By 2009, "Kobe's team" won another league title. And in 2010, they did it again for good measure.
When the dust settled, Kobe was far more than Shaq's sidekick. He was a five-time NBA champion, an 18-time All-Star, a two-time MVP of the championship series and the 2008 league MVP.
Magic Johnson said it best: Of all the glitter and star power in team history -- from Wilt to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Magic and beyond -- Kobe was the greatest Laker of them all.
He was driven. He was a force of nature. And we marveled at him for two decades.
When he stepped away from the game in 2016, Kobe did it with the flair that only he could generate -- he dropped 60 points in a wild finale at the Staples Center.
We lost Kobe on Sunday in a tragic helicopter crash that also claimed eight other people, including Kobe's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. The helicopter was en route to a basketball game where Gianna was to play and Kobe was to coach. Two of Gianna's teammates also perished.
There are many things we can say about Kobe's death-- he died too young; we lost a legend; it was the NBA's darkest moment. All of those observations are true. And for a Laker fan, I can tell you the news was devastating.
But, at the end of the day, a proud father and youth coach died with his daughter on the way to her game. And that brings a man who could generate magic on the basketball floor into the realm of mere mortals.
We take for granted when we leave our home that we will get where we are going. We take for granted that when our day's work is done, we will settle in at home with our families.
That's not always the case, as Kobe's untimely death reminded us.
Don't forget to tell the people you love how you feel. We all should do it more than we do, I'm sure.
You just never know when your number will come up -- whether you're an average Joe or an adored superstar.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @jnealCJ.
