Two men were recently booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center after the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested them in separate child sexual abuse material investigations.
James Joseph Stagg, 42, of Somerset, was interviewed and arrested on Thursday as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation which authorities say was started after the KSP Electronic Crime Branch discovered Stagg distributed sexually explicit images online.
KSP executed a search warrant at a residence on Ridge Hill Trail Thursday -- resulting in the seizure of equipment officers say was used to facilitate the crime. That evidence was taken to KSP's forensic laboratory for examination.
Stagg has been charged with 14 counts of Distribution of Matter Portraying a Minor in a Sexual Performance. A Class D felony, each charge is punishable by 1-5 years in prison.
On Wednesday, KSP announced the September 23 arrest of Joey Lee Wardle, 45, of Lincoln County, on one count of Possessing or Viewing Matter Portraying a Minor under the age of 12 in a Sexual Performance.
The charge stems from an undercover ICAC investigation that began after Wardle was discovered uploading images of child sexual exploitation online, according to KSP. The investigation resulted in equipment from a Hustonville residence being seized during the May 13 execution of a search warrant.
Wardle's charge is a Class C felony punishable by 5-10 years in prison.
At press time, Wardle and Stagg remained lodged at PCDC. Both investigations are ongoing.
The Kentucky ICAC Task Force is comprised of more than 26 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by KSP, the task force's mission is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.
