KSP: Griffith domestic case still being investigated

A domestic case involving a Somerset Police officer is "in limbo," according to Kentucky State Police.
Officer Jason Griffith remains on administrative leave pending the KSP investigation, Capt. Mike Correll of Somerset Police told the Commonwealth Journal.
On July 29, KSP began an investigation into a call regarding a shooting at a residence on Starlite Drive in Somerset. Upon arrival, troopers determined that Devin B. Griffith, 24, of Somerset, had been shot by his father Jason Griffith, 47, of Somerset, according to KSP. The state police release said that the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute altercation that had taken place at Jason Griffith's residence.
No charges were filed against either party at the time, and KSP Trooper Lloyd Cochran told the Commonwealth Journal at that time that "(t)he son started assaulting the father, and the father defended himself by firing a shot at him,."
Devin Griffith was believed to be unarmed, according to KSP.
Trooper Scottie Pennington of KSP told the Commonwealth Journal on Wednesday that the case is still under investigation. The state police are preparing to hand the case over to the Commonwealth's Attorney's office, said Pennington, who noted that it's still to be determined whether charges are to be filed.
"It's kind of in limbo right now," he said, and noted that it's up to Jason Griffith as to whether or not he wants to press charges.
