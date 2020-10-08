KSP seeking public's help locating missing Rockcastle woman

Kentucky State Police is seeking the public's help in locating a woman who's been missing since August.
Heaven L. Renner (also known as Shayla Cox), 24, of Mount Vernon, was last seen by her mother in the Rockcastle County seat in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 15.
Renner is described as a white female; 5'2" tall; around 110 pounds; with brownish blond, shoulder length hair; and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jeans with an unknown color shirt.
Trooper Chris Pruitt is leading the investigation. Anyone with any information should contact KSP Post 11, London at 606-878-6622 or 1-800-222-5555.
