In this day and age, sadly enough, we have to be a little concerned when we send our children to school for the day.
Mass shootings, bullying, fights and other layers of incidents come up almost daily in our schools. Quite frankly, it can be too much for administrators to deal with.
That's why we are pleased that state and local officials are addressing these issues and are working to make schools safer for Kentucky kids.
Earlier this week, Senate Bill 8 was passed by the Kentucky Senate and will now move on to the House of Representatives for consideration. The legislation would require that an armed School Resource Officer be stationed at every school in the state.
The bill adds to the 2019 School Safety and Resiliency Act, catalyzed by the Marshall County High School shooting. Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Paducah, whose district includes the high school, expressed his appreciation for the new bill.
"We owe it to our children to give our SROs every tool they need to do their job," said Carroll, a retired police officer.
I know -- some of us will shudder to think that our children need to be protected by armed guards during social studies class. A couple of decades ago, a gun in a school would have been unfathomable.
But it is now our reality.
"If we are protected by those who are sworn law enforcement officers with a firearm, would we not want the same for our children in Kentucky public schools?" bill sponsor Sen. Max Wise, R-Campbellsville, said in reference to the state police who provide security for the General Assembly. "It is easy for us here to get caught up in discussions that center around guns ... but to not allow a sworn law enforcement officer the ability to carry a gun is limiting. They need to be equipped to be able to do their job."
Sen. Tom Buford, R-Nicholasville, who also sponsored the bill, put it more bluntly: "I think knowledge and wisdom tell me don't take a knife to a gunfight."
We are grateful that our local schools have already taken great strides to make sure children are protected by SROs. With the addition of SPD Officer Billy Bolin to Hopkins Elementary, all three Somerset Independent Schools are covered. Seven SROs are covering Pulaski County schools -- they are located at Pulaski County High, Southwestern High, Northern Middle, Southern Middle, Pulaski Elementary and two SROs rotate among the outlying elementary schools.
We appreciate the work that local officials and law enforcement have done to accomplish this -- prior to SB 8 being passed.
Wise added SB 8 balances provisions that would harden schools - a reference to investments in physical safety measures such as reinforced doors and the armed SROs - with provisions that address the mental health of students. The mental health provisions of the bill specify that the goal is to have at least one school counselor per public school and to have at least one school counselor, or school-based mental health services provider, for every 250 students.
All of these provisions are excellent.
Now how do we pay for them?
We certainly encourage our lawmakers to think outside the box -- and perhaps their own moral inhibitions -- to come up with new revenue streams. It can be done.
And we also encourage our legislators to make these school-safety measures a priority.
After all, our greatest resources are our children. They need to be protected with everything we have.
THE COMMONWEALTH JOURNAL EDITORIAL BOARD consists of Michael McCleery, Publisher; Jeff Neal, Editor; Steve Cornelius, Sports Editor; Bill Mardis; Editor Emeritus; Mary Ann Flynn, Advertising; Shirley Randall, Circulation; and Christopher Harris, Staff Writer.
