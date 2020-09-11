Drivers along the southwest portion of the Ky. 914 bypass will want to take extra time and precautions next week as the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's District 8 Office works to repave the highway.
Starting next Monday, September 14, the bypass will be reduced to one lane as crews pave from the intersection of Oakhill Road (mile point 3.4) down to US 27 (mile point 6.1).
According to Amber Hale, KYTC District 8 Public Information Officer, the projected is expected to be completed in around two weeks. However, the start date and duration may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.
For the latest local traffic and travel information, motorists can visit www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 and at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
