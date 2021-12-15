KY Hillbilly Jeep Krew giving away holiday meals this Saturday

While our community works to help tornado victims in western Kentucky through several supply drives, it hasn't been forgotten that some local people need assistance as well.
Several local Jeep owners are opening their hearts and wallets to help make sure Pulaski County families have a good meal this Christmas.
For the second year, the KY Hillbilly Jeep Krew Association will be distributing around 400 hot meals starting at 11 a.m. this Saturday in the parking lot behind the Pulaski County Courthouse.
The Krew will also be giving away 500 cold meals (nonperishable meal kits including items like canned 12-16 ounce ham, canned green beans and corn, instant mashed potatoes, and macaroni and cheese) to take home.
Drive through distribution will continue until all meals are gone.
