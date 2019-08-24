When it's hot out, nothing hits the spot quite like ice cream.
And there's no ice cream shop in town quite like La Michoacana.
Owned by Mexican-Americans, with a menu in Spanish and many treats found south of the border, La Michocana is now under new management and ready to help you cool off, international-style.
Noe and Gude Ramirez, owners of Speedy Taco, originally brought La Michocana to Somerset in May of 2018.
"It's a homemade ice cream," said Gude Ramirez. "We don't have homemade ice cream here in Somerset. That's why we opened the place. It's all-natural, made fresh and with natural ingredients."
Ramirez said the paleteria did "pretty good business," but Speedy Taco, with its Burnside and Science Hill locations, kept her busy -- "too busy" to keep running La Michoacana.
So in June, they sold the business to Lorena Fernandez, who had been working as a server at El Guadalajara in Russell Springs. Everything about the place is the same -- including the emphasis on the purity of the ingredients.
"We use only natural products," said Fernandez, echoing Ramirez. "We don't use coloring. We don't add stuff to it."
Of course, when it comes to La Michoacana, local owners aren't flying blind. It's actually a familiar name in the Latin-American world. Individual La Michoacana businesses tend to be operated not as your typical corporate cookie-cutter franchise, but by individual families, with individual identities -- though the pink color scheme and cute little girl mascot recur over and over. According to the website michoacana.com, "the first 'Paleteria' appeared in the 1940's in a town called Tocumbo, in the fertile sugarcane state of Michoacán, Mexico."
The paleteria, or popsicle shop, would eventually make its way to the United States -- but it took until just last year for the "La Michoacana" name to reach Pulaski County.
And there are plenty of popsicles to be had at La Michoacana, as well as 29 flavors of ice cream, according to Fernandez -- that's verging on Baskin-Robbins territory -- that are both colorful and fun-sounding. Fernandez named off a whole host of them for the Commonwealth Journal -- peanut butter, coconut, strawberries and cream, M&M, cotton candy, cheesecake, rainbow, bubblegum, tamarind, mango, chocolate, rum raisin, butter pecan, eggnog, and guava are just some of the flavors that you can try (along with good old fashioned chocolate and vanilla options).
Want to snack on something less sweet? Nachos, Cheetos and Doritos with cheese and other additions, and chicharron preparado -- in other words, fried pork skins with the fixin's, like mayo, cabbage, and pico de gallo -- are all available options.
It's a good place to go to get your recommended daily allowance of fruit too. Fruit cups, or coctel de fruta, are available, and one of the real stars of the menu is the mangoneada, which takes mango ice cream, puts chamoy on it (a savory sauce that's a little sour, a little spiced-up) and tajin seasoning, and utilizes actual chopped mango. The result is a vibrant flavor that packs a kick. Or try the bionico, a dessert fruit salad containing granola, whipped cream, bananas, grapes, apples, and strawberries.
Fernandez, a native of Mexico who came to America with her family, said she was familiar with members of the Ramirez family, and Gude's mother told her of the plans to sell the ice cream shop.
"I talked to my husband. He said, 'We can buy it and work,'" said Fernandez. "We usually came three times a week. The kids really like the stuff here."
Kids love the ice cream flavors, like gum and cotton candy in particular; the grown-ups like to experiment with the menu. (There will be a lot of terms unfamiliar to non-Spanish speakers, but don't be afraid to ask what something is -- Fernandez will happily explain, and it almost always sounds interesting.
Anything in the place, "you can try it," and see if you like it, said Fernandez. That's usually the result.
"(People) come back and say, 'I loved that stuff,'" she said. "They love almost everything."
And don't think it's just a summer thing. La Michoacana is open year-round, and will carry items to warm you up in the winter like tamales and coffee.
La Michoacana is located in the Oak Hill Plaza at the intersection of Oak Hill Road and U.S. 27, across the highway from Sonic, and offers senior discounts and well as discounts for firefighters and law enforcement officers.
For Fernandez, moving from being a server to a paleteria owner is like a dream come true, and she's happy to share the experience with all who come through the doors.
"I really like to work with people," she said. "I'm sure if they love Mexican food, once they come and try this, they're going to love it."
