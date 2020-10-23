Several Lake Cumberland-area agencies are among 133 crime victim service providers across the commonwealth to be awarded more than $37 million in grant funding.
The local recipients include:
• CASA of Southern Kentucky, which was awarded $77,768.
• Lake Cumberland Children's Advocacy Center was awarded $200,000.
• Pulaski County Attorney's Office was awarded $85,288.
• The Adanta Sexual Assault Resource Center was awarded $170,000.
• Bethany House Abuse Shelter was awarded $255,006.
• The 11th Judicial Circuit serves Green, Marion, Taylor, and Washington counties and has been awarded $80,000.
• Russell County Fiscal Court was awarded $59,585.
• Taylor County Fiscal Court was awarded $59,507.
• Wayne County Attorney's Office was awarded $56,313.
Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet announced the grants last Wednesday as part of the Victims of Crime Act program, known as VOCA.
"It is a priority for my administration to support direct services to victims and survivors of all types of crimes - they should have every resource we can provide to them as they walk the path toward healing and recovery," said Gov. Beshear. "This funding is vital to these 133 programs that work tirelessly to respond to the emotional and physical needs of survivors and provide a much-deserved measure of safety and security."
This year's VOCA total represents a 511% increase over the amount awarded in 2015 - $6.2 million - when only 77 programs received funds.
Programs awarded include state government agencies, local government entities, such as prosecutor's offices, law enforcement agencies and nonprofit organizations that offer direct services to victims of crime. Advocacy for victims of domestic or sexual violence, civil legal aid, services for children and families affected by physical or sexual abuse, Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) services and more are supported by VOCA funding.
"The Cabinet's Grants Management Division focused this year on sustaining and, where possible, expanding direct services to crime victims," Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Mary Noble said. "Special effort was made to support innovative practices like restorative justice, as well as culturally specific services and expansion of telehealth services in the wake of the novel coronavirus 2019 pandemic."
Of the total grant funding announced, an estimated $9.5 million will help to provide services to domestic violence and $8 million will go toward services for victims of sexual assault or human trafficking. About $9.2 million will go to Children's Advocacy Centers (CAC), Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) programs and agencies providing residential care and mental health services for child abuse victims.
An estimated $2.6 million will go to prosecutor-based programs providing advocacy services for victims of crime in jurisdictions around the commonwealth. Funding also will go to programs that serve victims with disabilities, elderly victims and other victims of crime.
In 1984, Congress passed the Victims of Crime Act, which established the Crime Victim's Fund. The fund is replenished each year through fines, forfeited bail bonds, penalties and special assessments collected from federal offenders by U.S. Attorneys' offices, federal U.S. courts and the Federal Bureau of Prisons. No tax money supports the Crime Victim's Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.