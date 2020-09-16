The Lake Cumberland Area Heart Walk has moved its annual event to online – allowing those who want to help educate about heart health and gain donations for the American Heart Association to do so safely and by social distancing during the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lake Cumberland Heart Walk, is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity.
“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and stay encouraged,” said Lisa Edwards, Heart Walk Director. “This virtual format allows everyone to continue to have fun and support our lifesaving mission, while adapting to spending more time at home. We are grateful for the support from the community and can’t wait to see how everyone makes the Heart Walk their own.”
On September 17, Lake Cumberland Heart Walk participants and teams will not physically meet, but they are invited to get moving at home or around the neighborhood whenever they choose throughout the day. Here are a few fun activities to consider choosing from:
• Check out our Scavenger Hunt and post photos showing what you are finding on your hunt to social media using #HeartWalkLCA to earn some AHA swag
• Be part of our TOP DOG contest. Go out and walk with your dog and post photos on social media using #HeartWalkLCA and the dog with the most likes we be named our Heart Walk TOP DOG!
• Help us get to our $25,000 Heart Walk goal by making a Heart Walk donation at www.heart.org/lakecumberlandwalk and Healthy Somerset will match up to $1000 in donations on Heart Walk Day!
• Check out our Team Spirit Toolkit at www.heart.org/lakecumberlandwalk to find survivor signs, virtual bibs, tribute signs, heart artwork and more.
• Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).
• Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.
• Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.
• Create an at home circuit workout.
The Lake Cumberland Area Heart Walk is locally presented by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Charlotte Hayes, Cardiac Care Specialist and Chest Pain Director from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital said, “We are proud to support the American Heart Association and the Lake Cumberland Area Heart Walk. We walk to ensure that quality heart care is available to all throughout our region, and to raise awareness for heart disease, the number one killer of men and women in Kentucky.”
As a special gift from the city of Somerset, the city’s Healthy Somerset initiative has agreed to match any donations made to the Heart Walk today (Thursday) up to $1,000.
To register, visit www.heart.org/LakeCumberlandWalk. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media.
Everyone is encouraged to wear red and post pictures and videos to document your activity using #HeartWalkLCA and check out on the event’s Facebook page.
The Lake Cumberland Area Heart Walk Healthy for Good sponsors are UK HealthCare, Georgetown Community Hospital, Clark Regional Medical Center, Kroger and Commonwealth Credit Union.
The funds raised from the Lake Cumberland Area Heart Walk supports research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health. Visit www2.heart.org to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.