Lake Cumberland Area shines in Best in Kentucky Awards

If you're pondering where to spend the long Labor Day weekend, think Lake Cumberland.
Michelle Allen, executive director of Somerset-Pulaski County Convention & Visitors Bureau, recently accepted at the Kentucky State Fair a handful of awards for this tourism mecca, testimony to why Somerset, Pulaski County and Lake Cumberland are the perfect place to be the last holiday weekend of summer.
Best In Kentucky Awards for 2019, selected by Kentucky Living magazine and presented to the Lake Cumberland area by Heather French Henry, former Miss Kentucky, are:
• Lake Cumberland, a member of the Best in Kentucky Hall of Fame for winning
first three years in a row in the Boating Lake or River category.
• Lake Cumberland, first place winner for houseboating lake.
• Lake Cumberland, second place winner for public hunting/fishing area.
• Lake Cumberland, first place winner for long weekend getaway.
• Somernites Cruise, a member of Best in Kentucky Hall of Fame for winning first three years in a row in the car show category.
"The Best in Kentucky Awards are a celebration of our hometowns and the people and places that make Kentucky a great place to live and visit," said Anita Travis Richter, Kentucky Living editor.
Tanner Rich, park ranger for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the main body of Lake Cumberland is relative clear with most debris settled along the banks. However, Tanner said the water level is low and some islands are protruding above the surface.
The lake is about 19 feet below the tree line. This is normal for the end of summer. Lake Cumberland operates on what is known as the SEPA (Southeastern Power Administration) Curve, beginning to rise in February, reaching pool stage by May 15 and then starting a slow fall toward winter pool.
Allen predicts an extra large crowd of water lovers and shoppers to converge on the Somerset-Pulaski County area because of a favorable weather forecast. Long-range forecasts indicate almost perfect weather for summer's last long weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. There is a 20 percent chance of showers Saturday and Sunday but that's on a low-end scale for inclement weather on a summer weekend.
The official Labor Day holiday begins at 6 p.m. Friday and concludes at midnight Monday. Its end brings a tinge of sadness as many admirals of the Ohio Navy put their boats on trailers and head back home to winter storage.
Promoters of Lake Cumberland, however, point out the autumn season is the most beautiful time on the lake with fall foliage creating a wonderland and lunker fish are hungry, storing fat for coming cold weather. Also, Somerset is the only large town on the lake and visitors who tire of being on the water have opportunities to shop in big-city-like stores, many offering Labor Day weekend specials.
