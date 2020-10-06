A documentary on indigenous people living in what's now the Lake Cumberland region was recently nominated for an Emmy.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contracted with Prosper Media Group to produce a 30-minute historical documentary on American Indian occupation of the Lake Cumberland area. The educational content aired statewide on PBS affiliate Kentucky Education Television (WKET), and serves as an awareness campaign for cultural and archaeological preservation in the region. The production was also provided to hundreds of schools within the Lake Cumberland region as well as Kentucky and Tennessee; the not-for-profit production will tie into the Kentucky 4th and 5th grade social studies curriculum.
This documentary was nominated in the Informational/Instructional Program category for the 56th Annual Ohio Valley Regional Emmy Awards, which were broadcast virtually Sunday night. And while the trophy ultimately went to another program, the producers were no less proud of the recognition.
"We are honored Prosper Media received an Emmy nomination," Valerie McCormack, archaeologist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, stated. "The educational video captures prehistoric occupation of the Lake Cumberland area and addresses Corps management and stewardship of archaeological resources. Prosper Media's creativity intertwined the themes and included the perspectives of Cherokee, Shawnee, and Chickasaw tribal members. The incorporation of children actively learning about Kentucky's indigenous people links the past to the present to help promote a message that stewardship of our resources is a shared responsibility."
The program featured commentary from Lexington-area elementary students as well as students attending the Living Archaeology Weekend; showcasing how history comes to life. Native Americans have been living in Kentucky for at least 12,000 years. The filmmakers also featured backdrops in Daniel Boone National Forest and various visuals from all around the lake.
It was the 10th Emmy nomination for Lexington-based Prosper Media Group, producer Sam McGhee and Executive Producer Kyle Lake, who won an Emmy in 2019 for his work on the Downstream TV Series featuring the Bardstown Bourbon Festival.
"We are absolutely honored to be nominated for this project," Lake stated. "The documentary, which was produced as an educational resource for Kentucky 4th and 5th grade social studies curriculum, is also a very informative program for adults alike to learn about the Native populations that lived in and around the Cumberland River many many decades before it was a lake. For this educational program to be nominated for a regional Emmy, it had to meet strict quality and content criteria and we're proud that not only have we been able to educate our state's young students about the importance of preservation but that we've done it in a creative enough way to earn this accolade.
"Win or lose, it's always been our goal to make learning entertaining and engaging no matter what age the audience may be."
The documentary first aired on KET September 17, 2019, and was published December 20 to YouTube. It can now be viewed at https://youtu.be/z2cx1AtBuPA.
For more information, visit https://prospermediagroup.com/ or call 859-400-0136.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.