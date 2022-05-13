Lake Cumberland March for Babies is this Saturday

Finley Morrow was born too soon.
His mother, Sierra, was only 24 weeks along in her pregnancy last July when she went into labor and delivered Finley on July 20. He weighed 1 lb., 13 oz.
"He was such a small, fragile baby boy, but he came into this world fighting for life," said Sierra.
After three days, Sierra was discharged from the hospital, but she and her husband, Derek, had to leave Finley in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) a total of 128 days. Today, he is a healthy 9-month-old.
Inspired by their own NICU journey, the Morrow family was determined help other families - especially those with premature babies - have the resources and support they need. That's why they agreed to serve as the Ambassador Family for the Lake Cumberland March for Babies walk, taking place this Saturday, May 14, at Grace Baptist Church, 340 Oak Leaf Lane, Somerset.
Registration starts at 10 a.m. with the walk getting underway at 11 a.m.
"We're proud to support the March of Dimes in the fight for all moms and babies," said Sierra. "We're so grateful Finley is thriving and we want to do what we can to help other babies."
The Lake Cumberland March for Babies is a noncompetitive walk and family event that raises vital funds to support moms and babies through education, research, advocacy and services. Those interested in forming a fundraising team to support the March of Dimes mission can go to https://bit.ly/LCMFB22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.