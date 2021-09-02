Lake Cumberland named among 'Best in Kentucky'

There's no shortage of houseboats on Lake Cumberland, which is again being celebrated as the best houseboating lake in the commonwealth.
On Monday, Kentucky Living magazine announced its annual 'Best in Kentucky' winners. The announcement comes just in time for the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
Since the awards began 12 years ago, Kentucky Living readers have annually cast votes to choose their favorites in categories ranging from food and beverages to destinations and outdoor activities. The full listing of winners and a video of the awards presentation can be viewed on KentuckyLiving.com.
"The Best in Kentucky Awards are a celebration of our hometowns, our people and our favorite places," said Joe Arnold, Kentucky Electric Cooperatives' Vice President of Strategic Communications. "Electric co-ops are led by, belong to and were built by local Kentuckians in the communities they serve. These awards are a fantastic reflection of this community spirit."
Lake Cumberland has been a repeat honoree in multiple categories -- having already been named to Kentucky Living's Hall of Fame for the "Best Boating Lake or River" and "Best Fishing Lake" categories.
"We are always honored to be recognized by Kentucky Living," Michelle Allen, executive director for the Somerset-Pulaski Convention and Visitors Bureau, said. "Lake Cumberland has been named the number one houseboating lake once again. We've actually won this award so many times they've now put us in the Kentucky Living Hall of Fame. It's fitting since we are the Houseboat Capital of the World."
