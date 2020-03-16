Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Announces Updated Visitor Restrictions

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital (LCRH) is committed to providing the highest quality care and ensuring the safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers and visitors. We continue to work closely with the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond should anyone in our community contract or be exposed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
We are updating our visitor guidelines to protect our patients, staff and the community. This plan went into effect at 5 PM EST, Monday, March 16, 2020:
* No visitors will be allowed to enter the facility, with the following exceptions:
+ Obstetric patients may have one visitor
+ Patients who are minors under age 18 may have one parent or guardian visitor
+ Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one visitor who should leave the hospital as soon as possible after the procedure or surgery
+ Clergy may visit patients for emergency care and end-of-life care if accompanying an immediate family member
* Between the hours of 6 AM and 6 PM, patients and visitors may enter the hospital through the Emergency Department and Main Lobby (Level 1) Garage entrance only.
* Between the hours of 6 PM and 6 AM, patients and visitors may enter through the Emergency Department only. The Main Lobby entrance will be closed.
* Staff, including nurses and physicians, should enter the facility at all times through the Basement Level Garage entrance only.
* All visitors and patients will be screened and have their temperature taken upon entry. No visitor will be allowed if they have symptoms of respiratory infection or flu (fever, cough, shortness of breath), have recently traveled to an area with a known outbreak of the virus, or have had close contact with a person who is presumptive positive or positive for COVID-19.
* All visitors listed above must be over the age of 16.
* The gift shop and Baxter's Coffee will also be closed until further notice. The cafeteria will be available for patients, staff, and screened visitors only.
* Additional guidance for referrals, direct admits, and patients scheduled for elective procedures will be forthcoming.
We will compassionately evaluate exceptions on a case-by-case basis. For up to date information and any changes to these new policies please visit our website at LakeCumberlandHospital.com.
Again, these changes went into effect as of 5:00 PM EST Monday, and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time. We want to assure our community that these changes are being made proactively out of an abundance of caution and empower us to further prevent the spread of illness.
