Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital earns distinguished 'Hero Award' for its work in improving stroke care for patients

The Norton Healthcare/UK HealthCare - Stroke Care Network has recognized Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital with the "Hero Award" for its work in improving stroke care for its patients.
At the Network's annual Summit in Lexington on September 12th, Dr. Larry Goldstein, interim director of the Stroke Care Network, presented Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital with their award, and congratulated them for their accomplishments.
"The Stroke Team at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital provides an organized approach to expedite the treatment of, modify stroke-related risk factors for, and reduce disability in stroke patients," described Lake Cumberland's Chief Nursing Officer Melissa Bennett. "Maintaining voluntary certification as a Primary Stroke Center highlights our organization as a Center of Excellence and allows us to continue to provide quality stroke care to our regional patients while keeping them close to home."
The "Hero Award" is given to those who have the fastest reported stroke treatment time.
Lisa Bellamy, RN, BHS, CPHQ, the Stroke Care Network's managing director, notes that Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, "demonstrated excellence in stroke care by achieving the fastest door-to-needle time across the network for administering Alteplase, the life-saving drug that busts up clots in the brain. In stroke time IS brain; brain cells die at a rate of more than 1.9 million per minute that a stroke goes untreated. Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital's ability to rapidly and safely identify and treat stroke undoubtedly improves outcomes for survivors and saves lives in their community. We are proud to work with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and are happy to recognize them with this award."
UK HealthCare is certified by The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, which is the highest honor awarded to stroke centers. Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is also certified by The Joint Commission as an Advanced Certified Primary Stroke Center. The hospital has been recognized by the American Heart/American Stroke Association and received the "Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus with Honor Roll Elite" Award. The Gold Plus award recognizes consistent performance in providing the most up-to-date evidence-based treatment guidelines and the Honor Roll Elite award is for delivering expedited treatment with the life-saving clot buster medication.
Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification recognizes those hospitals that have state-of-the-art infrastructure, staff and training to receive and treat patients with the most complex strokes, including advanced imaging capabilities, 24/7 availability of specialized treatments, and staff with the unique education and competencies to care for complex stroke patients.
As an affiliate in the Stroke Care Network, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital has access to Norton Healthcare/ UK HealthCare's expertise and resources; combined with their own excellent stroke care Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is able to offer "the best care for stroke" for the citizens of Somerset and the South-Central region of the state.
