Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital names new COO

A seasoned administrator is coming to Somerset as Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital's new chief operating officer (COO).
The hospital announced Tuesday that Brian Springate, RN, CPPS, will join their operation effective January 20.
"Brian is a proven leader who is passionate about the delivery of high-quality care and keeping healthcare close to home for those we serve," said Robert Parker, CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. "He has a strong track record of driving growth and ensuring operational success, as well as building a robust culture of safety and engagement. We are eager for him to join the leadership team at LCRH and look forward to the many contributions he will make in his new role as we continue advancing our mission of Making Communities Healthier."
Springate comes to LCRH from Fleming County Hospital (FCH), another LifePoint facility in Flemingsburg, Kentucky, where he has served as CEO since 2016. During his time at FCH, Springate led the hospital's efforts to attain critical access designation, grow and expand services, recruit key physicians, enhance quality efforts and strengthen the culture of safety.
Prior to FCH, Springate served as COO of Logan Regional Medical Center and also as chief nursing officer (CNO) at Bourbon Community Hospital, both of which are LifePoint Health facilities. Earlier in his career, Springate served in administrative roles for Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) and The University of Kentucky.
Springate earned a Master of Business Administration from The Florida Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Indiana Wesleyan University. He is a lifelong learner and is nearing completion of an additional master's degree in executive leadership from Western Governors University. He is also a Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS), which is the highest level of safety certification available.
"I am excited to join the talented team at Lake Cumberland and become part of the hospital's legacy of providing high quality care to the Somerset community and surrounding areas," said Springate. "I've been truly impressed with the high level of care and service I have witnessed at LCRH, as well as the deep commitment to the mission of Making Communities Healthier that is shared by all providers and employees. I look forward to helping support and continue the excellent work already underway."
