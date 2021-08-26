Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital returns to zero visitor policy due to COVID-19 increase

After several months of relatively normal operations, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital has announced a return to a zero-visitor policy due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.
In a video posted on social media, hospital CEO Robert Parker reported that as of Wednesday afternoon, the facility was treating 27 COVID-positive patients.
"This number can change rapidly," Parker said, "and we monitor hospital capacity within every department each day — closely tracking fluctuations in emergency, acute and critical care areas, and regularly reporting these capacities to the state."
Throughout the pandemic, the hospital had continued to isolate COVID-19 patients within a unit, require universal masking throughout its facilities and utilize strict cleaning and disinfecting protocols. However, the recent surge prompted the updated visitor guidelines, which went into effect Thursday at 8 a.m. No visitors will be allowed to enter the facility, with the following exceptions:
• Obstetric patients may have one well visitor, per day
• Patients who are minors under age 18 may have one parent or guardian visitor
• Patients undergoing OUTPATIENT surgery or procedures may have one visitor who should leave the hospital as soon as possible after the procedure or surgery
• Two well visitors and/or clergy may visit patients for end-of-life care
• Emergency Room patients may have one well visitor.
Between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., patients and visitors may enter the hospital through the Emergency Department and Main Lobby (Level 1) Garage entrance only. Between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., patients and visitors may enter through the Emergency Department only. The Main Lobby entrance will be closed.
No visitor will be allowed if they have symptoms of respiratory infection or flu (fever, cough, shortness of breath), have recently travelled to an area with a known outbreak of the virus, or have had close contact with a person who is presumptive positive or positive for COVID-19.
All visitors listed above must be over the age of 16. Additionally, all Lake Cumberland Physician Practices will be observing a one visitor, per patient rule.
LCRH officials indicated they "will compassionately evaluate exceptions on a case-by-case basis" and encouraged vaccination as "the best defense against the spread of COVID-19." Parker noted that the majority of COVID-19 cases both at the hospital and throughout the state are unvaccinated.
Vaccinations are available from Lake Cumberland Medical Associates by calling 606.451.2756.
Parker also encouraged the public not to delay in seeking medical treatment. "If your condition is less severe and not life-threatening, please seek care at our walk-in clinic or through your primary care office," he said, "so that our ER staff can focus on the most critical needs.
"But if you are experiencing an emergency, please do not hesitate to call 911 or head to the nearest emergency room," Parker added.
For up-to-date information and any changes to these new policies, visit the hospital website at LakeCumberlandHospital.com.
