Lake Cumberland Visitor's Center to reopen

The Lake Cumberland Visitor's Center in Somerset, Kentucky, is reopening to visitors on Thursday, April 1, 2021, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announced on Thursday.
The office previously only accepted visitors by appointment only as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19. In accordance with COVID-19 policies and procedures, masks and social distancing are still required when entering the building.
The public can reach the Lake Cumberland Visitor's Center at 606-679-6337 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays, for more information.
It is located at 855 Boat Dock Road, Somerset, KY, 42501.
