Lake Cumberland welcomes first baby of 2022

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is ringing in 2022 with the year's first bundle of joy. Weighing exactly 9 pounds and measuring 21.25 inches, Judson Theo Parmley was born to Haley Guffey and Ivan Parmley, Saturday, January 1, at 8:19 AM.
Lake Cumberland's Women's Center is committed to providing high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region. The Center offers a Level IIB Nursery, six all private labor and delivery rooms, free virtual and in-person prenatal and breast-feeding classes, two pediatric hospitalists, lactation specialists, First48 photography, and more.
"Our clinical and support staff are committed to creating a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for moms and babies," said Amy Reynolds, RN, MSN, Senior Director of Women's and Children's Services at LCRH. "It is one of our great privileges to help our community's families welcome their newest additions in a positive and memorable way."
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital's Women's Center is located at 305 Langdon Street, Somerset, KY 42503. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, please call 606-678-3145, or visit us online at LakeCumberlandHospital.com/women-and-children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.