Lake levels will rise ahead of tourist season

Looking for a sign of spring?
Observe Lake Cumberland. Water level currently is about 700 feet above sea level or about 23 feet below the tree line. Next month will see a change.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District in less than a week will begin gradually raising the lake level with a goal to reach the tree line by May 15, an unofficial start to the 2020 tourist season.
Normally, the lake follows what the Corps calls a SEPA curve, starting a rise in February from a winter stage of about 700 feet above sea level and reaches summer pool at 723 feet by May 15. SEPA is an acronym for Southeastern Power Administration, the government agency that markets hydropower from 23 water projects operated by the Corps.
Of course, amounts of rainfall in the upper Cumberland River Basin affect the rate of rise in the water level, If you recall, last February, heavy rainfall raised the lake to record levels, some 33 feet into the tree line, about 4 feet higher than it had ever been. The high water damaged recreational areas along the lake, delaying opening of several. Bee Rock Campground near Mt. Victory was closed all summer.
Lake Cumberland is a reservoir in Pulaski, Clinton, Laurel, McCreary, Russell, and Wayne counties. Its shoreline measures 1,255 miles and the lake covers 65,530 acres at maximum power pool elevation. The spacious body of water is often called a houseboat lake because of numerous forested coves in the mountainous region that borders the lake.
The reservoir ranks 9th in the U.S. in size with a capacity of 6,100,000 acre feet of water, enough to cover the entire Commonwealth of Kentucky with 3 inches of water. The main lake is 101 miles long and over one mile across at its widest point. The lake is a major source of tourism and an economic engine for a 10-county area in South Central Kentucky.
From 2007 until 2013, uncontrolled seepage in the earthen section of Wolf Creek Dam resulted in the lake level being lowered 40 feet to facilitate repairs at the dam. The 2020 tourist season will be the sixth year since the lake has returned to normal levels, and tourist-serving businesses have recovered from financial losses.
