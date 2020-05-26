Lake sees busy holiday weekend despite COVID-19

Kicking off the unofficial start of summer was something of a wild card as the three-day Memorial Day holiday weekend got underway Friday, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But as the weekend wound down on Monday, it appears that Lake Cumberland may well be on its way to a banner summer.
"On a personal note, I was on the lake this weekend and it was busy," Michelle Allen, Executive Director for the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said. "[US] 27 was busy."
Allen noted that cabins and other rentals through Airbnb, Vrbo and the like have also picked up, although she acknowledged that local hotel and motel lodgings are not as full as they'd like to be at this time of year.
"I don't think they're as low as they thought they would be," Allen continued, "but they're still nowhere near where they would like to be -- especially for our area."
While restaurants could finally open their dining rooms (capped at a 33-capacity) after weeks of being restricted to take-out and drive-thru service, most campgrounds, picnic areas and playgrounds remain closed. Camping with restrictions won't be allowed until June 11.
Mike Lynn, manager of General Burnside Island State Park, said last week the state park would be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m each day during the three-day weekend. The golf course may be played by walkers as golf carts can't be used until June 1, and then with restrictions. The park's boat ramp has remained open, and saw steady traffic through late Monday morning.
Due to intermittent but at times heavy rain over the last several days, the lake is above typical summer pool. But most of the rain held off this weekend until a particularly heavy downpour on Monday afternoon, just as many were headed home.
"I think Lake Cumberland had a really good weekend," Allen concluded. "We couldn't have asked for better weather."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.