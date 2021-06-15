Lane closure on Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway scheduled 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that a temporary lane closure is scheduled to take place this week on the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway in Pulaski County as crews perform rock removal operations.
Westbound Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway will be be reduced to one lane prior to the Fishing Creek Bridge (mile point 84.5). Work is expected to be complete Friday, June 18.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expected delays and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The dates could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. Traffic information for the District 8 counties is also available at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
