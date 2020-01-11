Ahead of yesterday's filing deadline a Eubank man filed nomination papers with the secretary of state's office in Frankfort to oppose Kentucky State Senator Rick Girdler's bid for a second term representing the 15th Senatorial District made up of Pulaski, Lincoln and Boyle counties. Larry Sears Nichols and Girdler will square off during the May 19 Republican primary.
Girdler is a Shelter Insurance agent in Somerset. Nichols is no stranger to politics. He ran unsuccessfully for state representative in 1974 against Leonard Hislope and then later, again unsuccessfully, for state representative against Lavey Floyd. Nichols said he finished closely each time. He would later write a book -- I'm No Appalachian Shade Tree -- a dissertation on Pulaski County politics.
A gang of folks is trying to go the Washington and replace Mitch McConnell as U.S. Senator. McConnell has held the job since 1985 and is currently Majority Leader in the Senate. Ten Democrats, including Amy McGrath, the most visible Democratic candidate, and seven Republicans are trying to unseat McConnell.
Democratic candidates for the U.S. Senate are McGrath of Lexington; Mary Ann Tobin, Guston; Jimmy C. Ausbrooks, Franklin; Charles Booker, Louisville; Mike Broihier, Stanford; Maggie Jo Hilliard, Louisville; Andrew J. Maynard, Georgetown; Eric Rothmuller, Louisville; Bennis J. Smith, Louisville; and John R. Sharpensteen, Bonnieville.
Republican candidates for U.S. Senator are McConnell of Louisville; Paul John Frangedakis, Lexington; Nicholas Alsager, Campbellsville; Louis Grider, Elizabethtown; Naren James, Stanford; Kenneth Lowndes, Wilder; C. Wesley Morgan, Richmond; and Wendell K. Crow, Coxes Creek.
A Democratic and Republican nominee for U.S. Senate seat will emerge from May 19th primaries and the two will square off at the November General Election. U.S. Senators serve a six-year term.
New Attorney General Daniel Cameron submitted paperwork Thursday to put Donald Trump's name on the Kentucky ballot for Republican nominee for reelection as president of the United States. Republican Party headquarters in Frankfort promised to have its communications director "reach out to you" with information about participation in a Kentucky Republican Presidential Primary but there was no response by deadline.
Democratic presidential candidates filing to participate in Kentucky's May 19 Democratic Presidential Preference Primary are: Joseph R. Biden, Wilmington, DE; Michael R. Bloomberg, New York; Michael Bennet, Denver, CO; John K. Delaney, Potomac, MD; Tulsi Gabbard, Kailua, Hawaii; Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Ind.; Amy Klobuchar, Minneapolis, MN; Bernie Sanders, Burlington, Vermont; Elizabeth Warren, Cambridge, MA; Tom Steyer, San Francisco, Calif.; Cory Booker, Newark, NJ; Deval Patrick, Richmond, MA; and Andrew Yang, New York.
Hal Rogers, R-Somerset, representing the 5th Congressional District, has filed for reelection to his 21st term in the U.S. Congress. Gerado Serrano, a Republican from Tyner, will try for a second time to defeat Rogers at the May 19 GOP primary. Matthew Ryan Best, London, filed as a Democratic candidate to represent the 5th Congressional District. He is unopposed and will be the Democratic nominee in November.
Four Kentucky House Districts make up Pulaski County. David Meade, R-Stanford, filed for reelection as state representative from the 80th House District. He is unopposed. Josh Branscum, R-Russell Springs, and Mark F. Polston, R-Somerset, both filed in the 83rd House District to fill the seat to be vacated by Jeff Hoover, Jamestown. Hoover has said he will not seek another term. Somerset attorney Gregory Ousley, Troy L. Strunk, Shane Baker all of Somerset, and Wes Hargis, Science Hill, all Republicans, have filed for the 85th House seat now held by Tommy Turner who is not seeking reelection. Ken Upchurch, Monticello, representing the 52nd House District, has filed for reelection and Rhett Ramsey, also of Monticello, has filed to oppose Upchurch in the GOP May primary election.
Jerry J. Cox, Mt. Vernon; Daryl K. Day, Stanford; A. C. Donahue, Somerset; Walter F. Maguire, Somerset; and Teresa Whitaker, Science Hill all have filed for circuit judge in the 28th Judicial District, Division 1. They seek to fill a vacancy created when David Tapp was appointed to the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.
