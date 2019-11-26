Last co-defendant sentenced in Martinez murder case

The last co-defendant charged in the death of Jorge Martinez has been sentenced.
Heberto Romero Ordonez, 26, of Somerset, entered an Alford plea last August to one count of Complicity to Commit Tampering with Physical Evidence.
In an Alford plea, the defendant does not plead guilty but rather acknowledges that the prosecution has produced enough evidence for a jury to convict if the case went to trial.
In exchange for the plea, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton recommended three years in prison -- similar to co-defendant Gloria Ortega, 60, who was the first to be sentenced last summer after pleading guilty to the same charge.
Both Ordonez and Ortega testified against 36-year-old Humberto Mesa-Vasquez (also known as Alejandro Vasquez Cabrera), who is now serving a life sentence after a local jury found him guilty in September of murder, second-degree arson, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
The case centered around the February 24, 2018, discovery of 38-year-old Martinez -- whose body was left inside his burnt-out 1997 Ford Escort on Rush Branch Road.
During the course of the trial, jurors heard evidence that Mesa-Vasquez shot and killed Martinez, who was visiting his South Main Street apartment, and enlisted the help of then-roommate Ordonez as well as former girlfriend Ortega to dispose of the body.
Department of Corrections information indicates that Ordonez remains lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center as does Mesa-Vasquez. Ortega was paroled on September 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.