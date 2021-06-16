Laurel circuit judge rules in favor of prosecutors in first hearing over parole board policy

Laurel Circuit Judge Michael Caperton has granted the first round to prosecutors over the legal fight to keep the Kentucky Parole Board from enacting a new regulation which would offer 45 inmates a second chance at parole after having been initially ordered to serve out their life sentences.
Prosecutors statewide were shocked to learn the parole board had in January changed its policy from allowing the possibility of a "serve out" at a lifer's first parole hearing to a deferral of parole eligibility at that initial hearing for no longer than 120 months, or 10 years. The new directive has been applied retroactively to 45 convicts -- including Jeffrey Brian Coffey, 50, of Nancy.
A year ago this month, Coffey -- sentenced in 1997 to life without the possibility of parole for 25 years for the August 1995 murders of teenagers Taiann Wilson and Matthew Coomer -- went before the parole board for his first eligibility hearing and was issued a serve out.
Last Thursday, Pulaski Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton filed suit on behalf of the Wilson and Coomer families -- seeking to prevent the parole board from implementing the change as it violates the recent constitutional amendment known as Marsy's Law. A day later, Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined Laurel Commonwealth's Attorney Jackie Steele in filing a similar lawsuit that asks for a statewide prohibition of the new directive.
Deputy Attorney General Barry Dunn and Steele argued their case for a temporary restraining order Monday afternoon in Knox County, which with Laurel comprises the 27th Judicial Circuit. Judge Caperton granted that restraining order from the bench, and is expected to sign off on an agreed written order to be submitted by Wednesday.
"I'm extremely pleased with how the judge in Laurel County ruled," Dalton said Tuesday. "I think Mr. Steele and Dep. Attorney General Dunn did an outstanding job. Hopefully we'll be able to take what they uncovered and incorporate it into our own lawsuit."
Dep. Dunn explained that the Attorney General's Office often partners with local prosecutors in matters involving criminal justice -- particularly when those matters transcend county lines and impact the state at large.
"In this particular instance, these inmates are from around the state; numerous prosecutors are involved in these cases; and we believe that the Attorney General can be a convening force to assist prosecutors in seeking justice for crime victims," Dunn said.
While initial reports of the policy change had board chair Lelia VanHoose acknowledging in an email to one prosecutor that it was crafted "due to ongoing litigation and under advisement of our legal team," Dunn said he still didn't have a clear understanding after Monday's hearing regarding reasons behind the board's decision and described their communications as "guarded." The prosecutor added that he would like to see the board ultimately give back what they've taken from the victims.
"You have these victims and their families who have been told since 1992 that the doors are shut on this prisoner who took this life away from your family," Dunn said. "For the parole board to go back on that word…these crime victims have enough burdens having to live with these tragedies, they don't need their own government to add to it."
A call to the state Department of Corrections media office, which handles press for the parole board, had not been returned at press time.
The deputy attorney general continued that Cameron chose to file in Laurel County because, as they read through cases, his office was particularly moved by the case of Donald "Scotty" Baker, who was just 10 years old in November 1992 when he was strangled to death by his stepmother Stephanie Spitser. Like Coffey, Spitser was issued a serve out by the parole board in 2017.
Of the inmates in question, Dunn noted that 42 had been involved in murders (multiple murders for several); two of the remaining three were rapists; and the last was convicted of kidnapping.
"All 45 of the criminals involved did heinous acts…," Dunn said. "I don't mean to minimize any certain one but just telling the truth of it, the case involving Scotty Baker really was difficult.…You can't read the Scotty Baker story and not have your heart go out to that family and be appalled by what happened."
Dunn continued that Baker's mother, Ruth Rose, has been a vocal advocate for her son and that Steele had expressed interest in pursuing the case on her behalf so the circumstances came together for Cameron to launch that lawsuit against the parole board.
With the temporary restraining order expected to be officially entered soon, Dunn said the next step would be to seek a more permanent injunction that would extend the prohibition -- though he noted the parole board may choose to appeal.
"This is a case that we feel very strongly about," Dunn said, adding his belief that an appeal would not be successful. "We certainly are prepared to fight all the way to the Kentucky Supreme Court if necessary on behalf of the crime victims who have had to suffer these unspeakable tragedies and on behalf of prosecutors in Kentucky."
Dunn added that the attorney general's office is aware of the Pulaski lawsuit and supportive of it. "We'll be touching base soon to see if there's any way that we can help Mr. Dalton as well," he said. "…I know how tragic that case was. That's why we're glad he's pursuing it."
On Aug. 31, 1995, Coffey -- then 25 years old -- shot and killed Matthew, 17, in the chest and then proceeded to stab Taiann, 15, well over 100 times before leaving her lying in the House Fork Creek near Tick Ridge in western Pulaski County. The teens had been out on their first date.
Tonya Bumgardner, Taiann Wilson's sister, said her family is taking a wait-and-see approach after Monday's victory. She called the past month since learning Coffey may come up for parole again "overwhelming" but expressed appreciation for Cameron's and Dalton's efforts.
"Even though [Dalton] wasn't the one who prosecuted it, he's the one who's taking care of business now," she said.
Bumgardner told the Commonwealth Journal that the parole board had reassured the family that Coffey would not be released when he was denied parole last year and given a serve out.
"We had the support and prayers of the community," Bumgardner said, adding that she and her mother collected more than 10,000 signatures on petitions seeking to keep Coffey behind bars. "I lost count of the people who took time to send letters in. There were hundreds, I'm sure."
Even when Coffey appealed that serve out, Bumgardner called the parole board and was again told there was "nothing to worry about." She called it despicable that the parole board would change their minds in a meeting she said took 17 minutes.
"She had tons of defensive wounds on her," Bumgardner continued, noting that the medical examiner at the time had stopped counting her sister's knife wounds at 117. "We just need justice for Taiann and Matthew. They were shown no mercy nor given a second chance. Coffey doesn't deserve a second chance."
