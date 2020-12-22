Laurel County man named Acting Daniel Boone National Forest Supervisor

A Laurel County native has been selected to lead the Daniel Boone National Forest until a permanent selection can be made.
H. Scott Ray, who has served as Deputy Forest Supervisor for the last four years, will serve as the Acting Forest Supervisor with the departure of Dan Olsen.
Olsen recently accepted a position as the Lead Executive for Pipelines for the USDA Forest Services' Southern Region. He will lead the Mountain Valley Pipeline as well as other pipeline projects in the region.
Ray is a Kentucky native who grew up in the Keavy community of Laurel County. He began working with the USDA Forest Service on the London Ranger District as a student volunteer at age 16. Following his interests, Ray attended Murray State University where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife biology.
Since graduating, Ray has worked at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, Savannah River Site, Francis Marion and Sumter National Forest, and Osceola National Forest. He has also previously worked for the Cradle of Forestry in America, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, and Tennessee Valley Authority. Additionally, Ray has served in several acting ranger assignments and as a regional stewardship coordinator for the Eastern and Southern Regions.
"I'm excited for the opportunity to continue my work with the Daniel Boone National Forest in this new position," Ray stated. "I am continually impressed by the outstanding employees, partners, and public who care for the Boone and I'm honored to be offered the opportunity to continue to support their work."
Portions of the Daniel Boone National Forest in Pulaski County are split between the London and Stearns ranger districts.
