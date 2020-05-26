Laurel County man sentenced in robbery case

A Laurel County man will serve 10 years in prison in connection to a September 2018 shoplifting incident that left a store employee injured.
Commonwealth's Attorney Eddy F. Montgomery announced that Frank MacDonald Pavlick, 36, of London, was sentenced last Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree Robbery and felony Receiving Stolen Property.
According to Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David L. Dalton, Pavlick and a female accomplice attempted to shoplift items from Belk in September 2018. When confronted by the store's loss prevention, Pavlick attempted to use force -- leaving the officer with a cut on his hand. A subsequent search of a vehicle used by the pair revealed over $500 worth of property from various local businesses such as JCPenney, K-Mart and Walmart.
While the defense requested probation, Dalton asked that the Court impose a 10-year prison sentence based on Pavlick's prior convictions for manufacture of methamphetamine and conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine -- for which he received a 12-year sentence.
Pulaski Circuit Judge Jeffrey Burdette imposed sentence as Dalton recommended.
Pavlick's co-defendant -- 26-year-old Kimberly Cox of London -- pleaded guilty to complicity to second-degree Robbery and Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000 in March 2019. She received a probated sentence of five years.
Dalton stated he appreciated the efforts of local loss prevention officers as they deal with shoplifting and other business thefts.
"It is uncalled for a shoplifter to escalate matters by making it physical with a store employee," he said. "I hope this sentence underlines that point. These folks are just trying to help folks buy groceries, clothes, and other items."
Montgomery noted that cases continue to be prosecuted even as the Court system has shut down in-person communications and appearances due to COVID-19.
