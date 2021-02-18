Law Enforcement: Community doing a good job staying off roads

Local law enforcement is grateful that citizens are heeding advice to stay home amid successive winter storms.
SPD Captain Mike Correll reported the first couple of days, when the area was coated with at least a half-inch of ice, were the most difficult for the city. The department has modified its patrol — using their Humvees and 4x4 vehicles more.
"We were initially very busy with weather-related events," Capt. Correll said, "but I would say the people of this community did a terrific job at heeding our advice. Traffic was significantly down, which made things a bit easier on us. We were able to provide more attention to emergency calls and investigations."
As for criminal activity, Capt. Correll said the number of calls had been about the same as average though luckily the calls have been "nothing out of the ordinary."
With some 2,000 more miles of road to cover, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has been understandably busier. PCSO Capt. Troy McLin said Thursday afternoon that the department had investigated 18 accidents over the last three days — more than double the average 5-10 which deputies usually investigate over the same time period.
"There have been a lot of accidents we've just run up on," he added. "Then there have been a lot of people walking that we've tried to stop and give rides to."
However, Capt. McLin estimated that 80 percent of PCSO's calls have been for status checks for people without electricity in the outer reaches of the county. "We've been trying to get them to someplace warm or to a family member's house," he said.
Though they too have been utilizing four-wheel-drive vehicles, the captain noted that travel was still hard on roads that were "solid sheets of ice." He noted that several of the accidents PCSO responded to involved four-wheel-drives.
"Our response times may have been a bit slower [when going to hard-to-reach areas]," McLin acknowledged. "I've been telling Patrol that we need to take our time to be sure we get out there."
As far as investigative calls, the agency has experienced something of a mixed bag with McLin noting that theft calls have been down while juvenile (out of control) calls have gone up. He described one harrowing incident between that occurred late Sunday night into Monday morning, between the two ice storms, where a runaway in the Antioch community had ended up over an embankment close to Lake Cumberland and took several hours to rescue.
"The rescue squad was called to help her back up," Capt. McLin said, adding she was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for hypothermia but otherwise escaped injury. "Luckily she was fine."
As the week comes to an end, McLin said he believed that the snow on Wednesday and Thursday may have helped the road situation.
"The back roads that haven't been graded are still really bad," he cautioned, adding that low temperatures overnight can cause refreezing. "If they don't have to get out, I would recommend people need to be safe and try not to get out."
Like Correll, Capt. McLin praised the community for heeding officials' advice.
"There's not been a lot of traffic out on the road," McLin said. "I've really noticed a big decline in traffic this week, which has been good. It's really been a help to us because it could have been a lot worse. I think Pulaski County has done a good job."
