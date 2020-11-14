MONTICELLO, Ky. -- A Lexington law firm has been retained to represent the City of Monticello in a federal civil suit.
During Monday night's regular Monticello City Council meeting, members were in favor of an agreement for the McBrayer Law Firm to jointly represent the City of Monticello and Community Telecom Services in a federal suit filed on behalf of InfinityLink Communications in U.S. District Court at London.
The City of Monticello was recently served with the suit, following InfinityLink asking for a cable franchise in Monticello a few months ago, but the council denied the request in August. CTS approved the hiring of the law firm at a special-called meeting last week.
In other action Monday night, it was mentioned that a representative from Kentucky League of Cities will meet with Monticello officials Tuesday. The November 17 meeting stems from the positive outcome of voters being in favor of the sale of alcoholic beverages in Wayne County. City Council members spoke of the local option election Monday night -- seeking answers to questions about a process new to them, in order to move forward.
Discussions with the Kentucky League of Cities representative will educate the council on what actions are necessary by Monticello officials in preparing for alcohol sales in the near future. Mayor Tracie Sexton reportedly indicated an ordinance will be ready for council members to consider at their December meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.