Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is proud to announce the expansion of its medical offerings with the acquirement of the practices of Dr. Khalid Iqbal and Dr. Anjum Iqbal. The practices have been renamed Digestive Health & GI of Lake Cumberland and Lake Cumberland Internal Medicine, respectively.
Board Certified Physician Khalid Iqbal, MD will continue to serve the region's gastroenterology needs while Anjum Iqbal, MD will continue to provide internal medicine and geriatric medical services.
Dr. Khalid Iqbal graduated from Dow Medical College in Pakistan and completed his residency at King County Hospital in Brooklyn, New York and Saint Francis Medical Center in Trenton, New Jersey, as well as a fellowship at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Pontiac, Michigan. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston. He is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and the American Board of Internal Medicine. He opened his practice alongside his wife's, Anjum Iqbal, in 1985. Both physicians have been serving the community and the surrounding counties since that time.
Dr. Anjum Iqbal graduated from King Edward Medical College in Pakistan and completed her residency program at Saint Francis Medical Center in Trenton, New Jersey with an internship at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York. She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine.
"Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is thrilled to partner with such high quality practices as those built by Dr. Anjum Iqbal and Dr. Khalid Iqbal. We are very excited about this relationship and are looking forward to continuing the exemplary services they have provided over the last 34 years," remarked Robert Parker, CEO of Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
The offices will remain in their existing locations at 110 Hardin Lane, Suite 9, Somerset, KY 42503 and new patients wishing to make an appointment can call 606-679-7316 between the hours of 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Monday through Thursday, and 8:00 AM - 4:00 PM Fridays. Existing patients of both practices will remain patients at Digestive Health & GI of Lake Cumberland and Lake Cumberland Internal Medicine and will not need to take any action at this time.
