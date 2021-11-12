Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital leadership, physicians, nurses, and staff -- along with members of the Kentucky National Guard -- gathered around the flagpole on the hospital campus at noon on Thursday in honor of Veteran's Day.
All staff were invited to submit names of loved ones who were veterans or active duty military to be read aloud during the ceremony.
"Today we remember all of those brave men and women who have served and are currently serving in our armed forces to protect our everyday freedoms," said LCRH CEO Robert Parker. "This remembrance event was made even more special by the presence of our own Kentucky National Guard, who are currently serving in non-clinical areas at Lake Cumberland."
Various members of the guard have been at Lake Cumberland since early September and could remain on-site into the new year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.